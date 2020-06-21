Phoenix Nesmith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phoenix's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phoenix Nesmith, 21, of Topeka, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital.

They were born on June 3, 1999 to Darrin and Nicole (Cramer) Nesmith in Topeka, KS.

Phoenix attended Topeka High School and graduated from the Class of 2017 and later went on to attend Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington.

Honoring Phoenix' request, a green burial is planned. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka is assisting the family. To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved