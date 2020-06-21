Phoenix Nesmith, 21, of Topeka, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital.
They were born on June 3, 1999 to Darrin and Nicole (Cramer) Nesmith in Topeka, KS.
Phoenix attended Topeka High School and graduated from the Class of 2017 and later went on to attend Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington.
Honoring Phoenix' request, a green burial is planned. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka is assisting the family. To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.