Phylis E. Fowkes Price Phylis E. Fowkes Price, 93, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born February 9, 1926 in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Ronald S. Fowkes and Violet E. Hern Fowkes.
Phylis graduated from Topeka High School in 1944. She worked for Burksons Ladies Ready To Wear during World War II, Investor Diversified Services, B&B Vending and Downtown Topeka, Inc. before retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Third Christian Church.
Phylis married George O. Price, Jr. on May 25, 1946 in Lawrence, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her son, Bruce A. Price, daughter, Janice E. Price, two sisters, Myrtle A. Seal, Roberta J. McKee and great-granddaughter, Grace E. Price.
Survivors include one daughter, Judy K. Price-Crider of Topeka, one daughter-in-law, Brenda Price (Bob Clelland) of Tecumseh, three grandchildren, Brad (Lori) Price of Berryton, Tonia Sutton and Chad (Erica) Price of Tecumseh, seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Ashley (Ethan) , Allison (Colby), Quinton, Christian, Carli Jo, Cameron and four great-great granddaughters., brother-law, Marshall (Bettie) Price and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019