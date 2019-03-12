|
|
Phyllis A. Smith Phyllis A. Smith, 73, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at a Topeka care facility. She was born July 2, 1945 in Garnett, Kansas, the daughter of Kenneth R. and Annie (Swarthout) Calahan.
Phyllis graduated from Garnett High School. She served as the Director of Transportation for U.S.D. 450 prior to retiring. She was an avid collector of Hallmark Christmas ornaments and enjoyed coin collecting.
Phyllis married Ronald L. Smith on October 6, 1963 in Garnett, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2018.
Survivors include two sons; Scott L. Smith of Austin, Texas, Troy L. Smith of Durham, Maine, five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and her siblings; Patty Barr of Garnett, Kansas, Donna Davis of Hutchinson, Kansas and Deb Burton of Topeka.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Garnett Cemetery, Garnett, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , Kansas Chapter, 1999 N. Amidon, Ste. 105, Wichita, Kansas 67203-2122 or to Interim Hospice, 1251 SW Arrowhead Rd., Ste. 103, Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019