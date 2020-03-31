|
Phyllis Faye Peters-Silver Phyllis Faye Peters-Silver, 89, Topeka, Kansas, formerly of the Lyndon and Burlingame communities, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
She was born September 10, 1930 at Burlingame, the daughter of Malcolm L. and Faye Taylor Workman. She graduated from Harveyville High School.
Phyllis started as a Bank Teller for the First State Bank. She then stayed home to raise her two children from 1957 to 1968. Later, she was a Loan Officer for First National Bank and Fairlawn Plaza Bank in Topeka.
She married Fred Peters on April 29, 1949. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1988. She later married Virgil Silver on February 25, 1995. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jerry Workman.
Survivors include a sister, Judy Coleman, a daughter, Sandra Lindsey, Wichita, KS; a son, Mark Peters, Wakarusa, KS; a step-son, Jim (Marsha) Silver, a step-daughter, Linda (Bill) Hurt, nine grandchildren, Daniel (Rachel) Lindsey, Kelsey Lindsey, Anthony Peters, Scott Peters, Adam Silver, Samantha Silver, Kristine (Cole) Coan, Sara Hurt, Steven Hurt, two great grandchildren, Greiden Lindsey, and Hayes Coan.
A private family burial will be held in Burlingame Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Burlingame Historical Society or the and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020