Phyllis J. Butler Phyllis J.Butler, 86, Topeka, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at a local care center.
Phyllis was born February 10, 1934 in Augusta, ME, the daughter of Murray E. and Betty (Morris) Churchill.
She graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University.
Phyllis spent many years as an educator, and taught in Topeka, and then in Fullerton, CA.
She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Phyllis married Earl D. Butler on August 19, 1956. He died December 23, 2014. Survivors include daughters, Kymm (Bret) Ledbetter, and Kristie Schimmel of Topeka; 5 grandchildren, Jake, Rachel, Chandler, Chelsie, Colton; and 1 great-granddaughter, Bailey.
Cremation has taken place and due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020