Phyllis J. Keil
Phyllis J. Keil, 87, was born in Winfield, Kansas to Marian Dudley and Ruth Fulton. Various moves brought the family to Topeka where Phyllis graduated from Highland Park high school in 1951. She worked at Nightingale's Dress Shop during and after graduation. Phyllis then worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone.

Phyllis married John W. Keil on June 28, 1952. John left for the service soon after. Phyllis had three brothers, Robert (Merta), Topeka; and Ronnie and Roger, both deceased. Two sons, Randy E., Berryton, and Scot (Cheryl), Topeka; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

After Randy and Scot were able to care for themselves, Phyllis went to work for Lake Shawnee Park as office manager, retiring in 1985. She loved her family and working with her flowers.

Private graveside services will be held at Topeka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Hospice 901 NE River Road, Ste 101, Topeka, KS, 66616 or Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS, 66604. To leave a message for Phyllis's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
