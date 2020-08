Sorry to hear about your mother, Dixie. It is so hard when we lose our parents, but just remember to stay close to our Lord and some day you shall see your mother and your mother-in-law again walking those streets of gold.

Isaiah 40:31 - But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.Amen!

Connie Bailey

Friend