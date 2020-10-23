DODGE CITY - Phyllis Joyce Ross, 84, passed peacefully on October 20, 2020 at her home in Dodge City. She was born on January 27, 1936 in Franklin, Pennsylvania the daughter of George Sherman and Kathryn Louise (Robbins) Watt.
Phyllis grew up in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where she graduated high school. She attended Youngstown State University and later Memphis State University. On December 11, 1975 she married Duane Ross in Griffin, Georgia. Phyllis has been a resident of Dodge City since 1976. She was a licensed Kansas Abstractor and for nearly 20 years and was a District Representative for Senator Pat Roberts until she retired in 2000.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dodge City, FUMC Sanctuary Choir, church lay leader and P.E.O. of Kansas. Phyllis was also active in Christian Women's After Five Club, Dodge City Music Club, Ford County Republican Women, Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce and National Agri-Marketing Association.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Duane Ross of Dodge City; three children, Debbie Hiers and husband Jeff of Dodge City, Terry Anderson and wife Linda of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Laura Andrews and husband Bret of Arlington, Texas; three step-children, Ronna Keagle and husband George of Georgetown, Texas, LeAnn Flores and husband Andrew of Beebe, Arkansas and Kevin Ross, and wife Linda of Georgetown, Texas; ten grandchildren, Jeffrey Hiers, Erin Herman and husband Travis, Taylor Anderson, Kathryn Anderson, Nicholas Andrews, Carolyn Percival and husband Chris, George Ross Keagle and wife Ellen, Katie Driscoll and husband Sean, Courtney Roedel and husband Adam and Abby Ross; five great grandchildren, Elijah Hiers, Jaxon Herman, Quinton Herman, Chloe Hiers and Ari Keagle; and one brother, George G. Watt and wife Bonnie of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. Family and friends are invited to watch the live stream via Swaim Funeral Chapel's Facebook page at https://www.facebook
Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Public visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday October 23, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Prairie both in care of the funeral home.
