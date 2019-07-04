|
Phyllis Kay (Cleveland) Marmon Phyllis Kay Cleveland Marmon was born July 19th, 1955 in Garnett, KS to Harold and June (Whipple) Cleveland and she died on June 29th, 2019 at home in Topeka, KS.
She grew up in Garnett attending Irving Elementary and Garnett High School graduating in 1973. She graduated from K-State University in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in social work.
Phyllis married Gary Hays on March 24th, 1979 in Garnett. They made their home in Hutchinson, KS and were blessed with two daughters, Vanessa and Briana. Gary passed away November 17, 1995. Phyllis married Randy Marmon in 1996 and relocated her family to Topeka, KS. They later divorced.
Phyllis dedicated her working years to addressing childhood poverty and early childhood edcation as a social worker with Head Start, Community Action, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and as a Paraeducator with Topeka Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, her parents Harold and June Cleveland, grandmothers Jessie Whipple and Cecelia Cleveland, and sister Susan Collins.
She is survived by her daughter Vanessa Hays and partner Matthew Blankers of California; daughter Briana Hays and partner Chad Lawton of Topeka and granddaughter Alaina Alfrey of Topeka; sister Rinda Hardman and her husband Greg of Olathe; nephew Jesse Hardman and his wife Heather and son William of Olathe; and niece Maggie McKenna and husband Matt of Ankeny, Iowa.
Phyllis will be interred privately in Hutchinson Memorial Park Cemetery next to her husband Gary. A celebration of life will be held on July 28, at Garfield Park Shelter House at 1600 N. E. Quincy Street, Topeka, KS 66608 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in rememberance to Community Action Head Start, 2410 SE Highland Ave. Topeka, KS 66605.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019