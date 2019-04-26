|
Phyllis M. Davis St. Marys-Phyllis M. Davis, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home in St. Marys.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Interment will be in Polly Creek Cemetery near Belvue. Mrs. Davis will lie in state and the family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the funeral home from 6:00 until 7:30 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Basic Cancer Research at KSU and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019