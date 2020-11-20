Phyllis Michaels, 93, passed away November 10, 2020, at Lexington Park Nursing and Rehab in Topeka. Phyllis was born August 30, 1927, to Erwin and Hazel Dutton Taber on their farm in rural Burlingame, KS. She was graduated from Harveyville Rural High School in 1945. After graduation, she moved to Topeka and was employed by the Selective Service Office.
Phyllis married John Michaels on May 18, 1947, at her parents' home. The couple lived near Lyndon, KS, where she worked at the Osage County Abstract Office. In 1951, they moved to Burlingame where Phyllis was employed by the Sutherland-Becker Laboratories until the birth of their first child. Then she became a full-time mother and homemaker. Upon the death of John's business partner in Burlingame Service Company, he formed Michaels Plumbing and Phyllis assisted him in all aspects of that business-even cleaning out sewers!
Phyllis was a member of the Burlingame Federated Church and a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America. Her other volunteer activities included Meals on Wheels, Burlingame Community Library Board, Burlingame Schuyler Museum, and Townsite Apartments Residents' Board. She also supported and was active in school activities and organizations in which her children were involved. She was an excellent seamstress and quilter, and enjoyed gardening.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, and sister Sylvia Calkins. She is survived by three daughters, June (Bill) Hilbert, Meriden, Kay (Lynn) Jones, Leavenworth, Lila (Clay) Koplin, Cordova, AK; a son, Dean (Janet) Michaels, Seattle, WA; four grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Lexington Park Nursing & Rehab for their excellent care of our mom and their support of us while she was there.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame First Responders, PO Box 27; Schuyler Museum, PO Box 74; or Burlingame Community Library, 122 W. Santa Fe Ave., all in Burlingame, KS 66413.
Cremation will be with Midwest Cremation Society. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit their website at www.midwestcremationsociety.com
. Services will be decided at a later date.