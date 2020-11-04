Phyllis Worthington, 89, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
She was born Phyllis Jean Woodward on December 21, 1930, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Merton and Wilma (Zirkle) Woodward.
Phyllis was a graduate of Berryton High School and a member of the Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, of Tecumseh.
Phyllis married Eugene "Gene" Worthington on June 3, 1956 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2015. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her brothers Galen, Wayne, and Eldon. Survivors include her children, Mike (Debbie) Worthington of Tecumseh, Cathy (Don) Shrewsbury of Tecumseh and Patti Swenson of Overland Park; five grandchildren, Trevor, Jessica, Jaime, Casey and Paige; four great-grandchildren, Brandt, Rogan, Kashtyn, and Beckett; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, 6020 S. E. 44th St., Tecumseh, KS 66542.
To view Phyllis's full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com