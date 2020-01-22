Home

Portia Allbert Obituary
Portia Allbert Portia Anderson Allbert, 92, died on January 18, 2020 at her home in Hoyt, KS.

The funeral service will be held at West Side Baptist Church, 1008 SW 4th Street, Topeka at 10 am on January 24th, 2020, with visitation starting at 9. The service will be conducted by Rev. Dr Ivan E. Greuter and the piano music performed by H. Hurst Coffman. An interment service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, where she will be buried next to her twin sister. Arrangements are being made by Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
