Prentiss Leon Bearden

Prentiss Leon Bearden Obituary
In Memory Of Prentiss Leon Bearden Jr.
Feb. 8, 1990 - Feb. 7, 2011
Forever 20

We often sit and think about the years that have passed by and of all the happiness and joy that was shared by you and I. We think of all the laughter, the smiles and all the fun we had and before we even know it our tears have come again. But it brings us comfort to walk down memory lane it always reminds us how without you our lives have never been the same. P.J. you left behind so many precious memories, your love is still our guide although we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Keeping you in our hearts forever Son, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin, Friend.
Love you forever P.J., Your loving family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
