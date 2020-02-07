|
|
In Memory Of Prentiss Leon Bearden Jr.
Feb. 8, 1990 - Feb. 7, 2011
We don't want to ever forget your smiling face. Thinking of you always. I often sit and think about the years that have passed
by and all the joy and happiness that was shared by you and I. Thinking of all the laughter, smiles, and fun we had, but soon the tears and heartache always come back again. It's good to go down memory lane, but without you being here things will never be the same.
Missing you so very much. Love forever P.J.
Son, Grandson, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, and Cousin
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Feb. 7, 2020