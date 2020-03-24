Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Princess Galvan-Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Princess Angel Galvan-Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Princess Angel Galvan-Garcia Obituary
Princess Angel Galvan-Garcia Princess Angel Galvan-Garcia, 35, of Topeka, passed away Fri., March 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She spent her life caring for others personally and professionally. She was preceded in death by her father John Morgan and her grandfather's Juan Gonzales Sr. and Chema Sanchez.

She is survived by her parents Rick and Niomi Burget, brothers Randy Morgan and Patrick (Robyn) Burget, sister Amanda Burget, and her grandmother's Marcela Gonzales and Socorro Morgan, aunts, uncles, cousins and her partner Mike Powell.

At her request cremation has taken place. Due to circumstances funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Midland Hospice in her memory.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Princess's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -