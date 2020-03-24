|
|
Princess Angel Galvan-Garcia Princess Angel Galvan-Garcia, 35, of Topeka, passed away Fri., March 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She spent her life caring for others personally and professionally. She was preceded in death by her father John Morgan and her grandfather's Juan Gonzales Sr. and Chema Sanchez.
She is survived by her parents Rick and Niomi Burget, brothers Randy Morgan and Patrick (Robyn) Burget, sister Amanda Burget, and her grandmother's Marcela Gonzales and Socorro Morgan, aunts, uncles, cousins and her partner Mike Powell.
At her request cremation has taken place. Due to circumstances funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Midland Hospice in her memory.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020