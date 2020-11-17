1/
Pvt Blake Anthony Coolberth
Pvt Blake Anthony Coolberth, 19, of Edgerton, KS passed away Nov. 5, 2020 at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, CA. Visitation will be held 10:00 am to 12:00 noon Fri., Nov. 20, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Graveside service with military honors follows at 12:30 pm Edgerton Cemetery, Edgerton, KS. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Blake was born May 15, 2001 in Topeka, KS to James and Tamera (Sadler) Coolberth. He graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 2019. Blake enjoyed fishing and video games. He also enjoyed hanging out with friends and his girlfriend. Blake had been a member of the United States Marine Corps for one year. He will be missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, James and Lisa Coolberth, Edgerton, KS; mother, Tamera Sadler, Topeka, KS; siblings: Kalvin Coolberth and Avery Coolberth, both of Edgerton, KS; paternal grandparents: Charles and Anna Ard, Carbondale, KS; maternal grandparents: Shirley Gardner, Wichita, KS and Cliff Sadler, Topeka, KS, Ruth Kealy, Council Bluffs, IA and Dale and Cindy Harland, Omaha, NE.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bruce Funeral Home
106 South Center
Gardner, KS 66630
913-856-7111
