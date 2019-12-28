Home

Rachael Reneé Chan
1973-1992

We are only fooling ourselves when we say our daughter exists now only in the photographs on our bureau or in the outline of our hands or in the armful of memories we still hold tightly. She still lives on beneath everything we do. Her presence influenced who we were, and her absence influences who we are. Our lives are shaped as much by those who leave us as they are by those who stay. Loss is our legacy. Insight is our gift. Memory is our guide.

Happy Birthday, Sweetheart.

Mom, Dad & Jeff
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
