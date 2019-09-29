Home

Rachel F. Dale Obituary
Rachel F. Dale Rachel F. Dale entered into eternal life September 25, 2019. She had been a resident at Homestead Assisted Living the last 2 years. Rachel was born September 27, 1923 at her family's farm near Morrill, KS to Frederick William Kruse and Bessie Christine Honick Kruse. She was married to Herman F. Dale on March 23, 1947 in Fairview, KS.

Rachel was a graduate of Fairview High School and attended Clark's Business School in Topeka. She was employed for several years by National Biscuit Company. Once the children were all in school she returned to work as a bookkeeper for Gage Bowl in Topeka.

Rachel was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Topeka, KS for over 70 years. She was very active in the congregation throughout the years, particularly in LWML and the handbell choir.

Rachel is survived by her children Roberta Weiss (William) of Tucson, AZ; Galen Dale (Carolyn) of Topeka; Duane Dale (Kathy) of Topeka; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, with an eleventh soon to be born. She was preceded in death by Herman, her devoted husband of 60 years, her parents and her brother, Kenneth Kruse.

The family will receive friends during a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 17th & Fairlawn. Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Lutheran School, 701 Roosevelt, Topeka, KS 66606.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
