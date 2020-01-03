Home

Rachel Sarah (Reitzel) Moreland

Rachel Sarah (Reitzel) Moreland Rachel Sarah Reitzel Moreland, 86, Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on December 30, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1933, to Thomas Albert and Clara (Richardson) Reitzel in Stilesville, IN.

She graduated from the University of Arizona (B.S.Home Economics Education, 1955) where she met and later married Floyd Melvin Moreland on October 1, 1955, in Stilesville, IN. Rachel earned her first Master's degree from Kansas State University(Family Economics, 1970) and her second at the University of Missouri-Columbia (Library Science, 1988). After teaching at Saint Xavier High School in Junction City, she began working for Kansas State

University Libraries in 1966 and retired as a Full Professor in 1998 after 32 years. Rachel was a longtime member of Crestview Christian Church and served on many committees for her church family. During retirement, she made several international mission trips, completed local mission projects, and cared for the extended family across the country. Rachel was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Friends of KSU Library, Konza Prairie Quilters' Guild, and an instructor for the World Friendship Sewing Circle. Rachel regularly opened her home to international students as their home away from home. Rachel was an avid quilter and enjoyed traveling with her sisters.

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four siblings. She is survived by sisters Patricia Reitzel Casteel of Folsom, CA and Sharon Reitzel Fruits (Lawrence) of Stilesville, IN, children Richard Charles (Carol) of Topeka, Thomas Franklin of the home, Mary Margaret Parker of the home, Catherine Louise (Bettie Wilson) of Lawrence KS,

John Mark of Bartlesville, OK, and Sharon Elizabeth (Joaquin) Moreland-Sender of Philadelphia, PA, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4 to 8 pm and her Celebration of Life is on Friday, January 3 at 11 am at Crestview Christian Church in Manhattan, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Christian Church and the World Friendship Sewing Circle.

To send an email condolence, visit the funeral home website www.irvinparkview.com

Arrangements are with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
