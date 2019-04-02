|
Rahmolee Wathor Rahmolee Wathor passed Wednesday March 28th at Stormont Vail, surrounded by family. She was born November 6th 1932 in Bristow Oklahoma. She married Marvin Wathor June 5th 1953, she was preceded in death by him in 2017 after 64 yrs of marriage. Survivors include a brother Lavern Ramsey of Oklahoma, daughter Dona, son David, grandchildren Ryan & Courtney, & great grandson Adolfo. Rahmolee retired from Jostens in 1987 after over 20yrs of service. She will live on in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved her. She was cremated.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019