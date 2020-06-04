Ralph D. Anderson Ralph D. Anderson, 71, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Honoring Ralph's request, cremation is planned. The family will greet friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. A private family memorial will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3625 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66614.
To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, please visit
www.DoveTopeka.com.
Honoring Ralph's request, cremation is planned. The family will greet friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. A private family memorial will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3625 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66614.
To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, please visit
www.DoveTopeka.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.