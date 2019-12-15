|
Ralph E. Skoog Ralph E. Skoog, 89, of Topeka, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born December 17, 1929, in Topeka, Kansas, to Ralph Oscar Skoog and Anna Catherine (Haley) Skoog. He attended Topeka High School, received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering and Applied Geology from Kansas State University and a J.D. degree from Washburn University School of Law. Ralph met Beth Henry, of Virginia, while he was stationed at Fort Belvoir, VA. They married on November 19, 1953. Together, Ralph and Beth raised a large and loving family in Topeka, participating actively in their children's schools and communities. Returning from service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant, he worked as a geologist-engineer with the firm of Cook Flatt and Skoog. He practiced law with the firm of Rooney, Dickinson, Praeger, Crow and Skoog, then entered private practice. He served three terms in the Kansas House of Representatives. A distinguished member of the legal community, he was a member of the Kansas Bar Association, and served as President of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association and of the Topeka Bar Association. In retirement, he was an active member of the Sam A. Crow American Inn of Court. He was active in professional and community affairs. He was a member of Central Congregational Church. He served on the Topeka-Shawnee County Riverfront Authority and the Topeka Planning Commission. He belonged to and supported a number of civic organizations including the Saturday Night Literary Club, American Legion, and Air Explorer Squadron 8. As a longtime member of the Shawnee County Historical Society, he was part of the push to restore and recognize the Ritchie House, Topeka's oldest home. He was an avid supporter of Kansas State University. As a student he was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and SAE, and in 1968 was elected President of the K-State Alumni Association, helping raise funds to complete the football stadium.
Survivors include sisters Betty Bomar and Astrid Reed; sons and daughters-in-law Eric and Sandra Skoog of Longview, TX; Peter Skoog, DVM, of Alva, OK; Carl and Johanna Skoog of Libertyville, IL; Curt and Amy Skoog of Overland Park, KS; Edward Skoog and Jill Marquis of Portland, OR; eight grandchildren, Allison, Andrew, Austin, Chelsea, Hunter, Reed, Will, and Oscar; and four great-grandchildren, Piper, Townes, Ada, and Declan; many nieces and nephews; and his caring neighbors in Potwin Place. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a brother, Richard O. Skoog.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Scranton, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library 1515 SW 10th Topeka, KS 66604 or Shawnee County Historical Society, 1116-1118 SE Madison Avenue, P.O. Box 2201, Topeka, KS 66601. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019