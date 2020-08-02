Ralph E. Smith, 74 of Maize, KS, formerly of Overbrook, KS passed away on July 25th, 2020. Ralph was born in Sanford, Florida on May 8, 1946. He married Christine Braden Smith on June 13, 1970 in Topeka, Kansas. Ralph is survived by his sons Bert (Amy) Smith of Overbrook, KS, Tim (Stephanie) Smith of Wichita, KS and grandchildren, Luke,Lauren and Hudson of Wichita, KS. Ralph was retired after 36 years from Hill's Pet Nutrition. He served in the US Air Force. He was a kind man who was a much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend.



