Popkess Mortuary
823 Virginia St
Sabetha, KS 66534
(785) 284-2101
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
East Centralia Community Church
Main St
Centralia, KS
Ralph Edward Mars Obituary
Ralph Edward Mars Ralph Mars of Vermillion, KS passed away November 25, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home in Olathe, KS due to a short-term illness of advanced stages of Sepsis, resulting in Renal Failure.

Visitation to be Thursday, December 5th, 5:30-7:30 pm at Popkess Funeral Home, 814 Castle St, Seneca, KS. Funeral service to be Friday, December 6th, 2:00 pm, at the East Centralia Community Church, Main St, Centralia, KS.

Dinner to follow at 5 pm. Interment to be held at the Neuchatel Cemetery, Nemaha County, KS.

He was survived by 2 children; Stanley Mars of Estes Park, Co. and daughter Synthia.

Condolences and Donations can be sent c/o Synthia Wilson, 1524 E Sunvale Dr., Olathe, KS 66062. www.popkessmortuaries.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
