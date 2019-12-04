|
Ralph Edward Mars Ralph Mars of Vermillion, KS passed away November 25, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home in Olathe, KS due to a short-term illness of advanced stages of Sepsis, resulting in Renal Failure.
Visitation to be Thursday, December 5th, 5:30-7:30 pm at Popkess Funeral Home, 814 Castle St, Seneca, KS. Funeral service to be Friday, December 6th, 2:00 pm, at the East Centralia Community Church, Main St, Centralia, KS.
Dinner to follow at 5 pm. Interment to be held at the Neuchatel Cemetery, Nemaha County, KS.
He was survived by 2 children; Stanley Mars of Estes Park, Co. and daughter Synthia.
Condolences and Donations can be sent c/o Synthia Wilson, 1524 E Sunvale Dr., Olathe, KS 66062. www.popkessmortuaries.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019