Ralph Eugene "Gene" Higley Ralph Eugene "Gene" Higley,66, of Topeka, KS died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Atchison Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church with Rev. Bob Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Nortonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at the O'Trimble Chapel, 329 Main St, Nortonville, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Gene was born on August 12, 1952 in Leavenworth, KS the son of Wiliam J. and Charlotte Imogene (Wright) Higley. He graduated from Jefferson County North High School in 1970. He worked as a sales representative for Foley Equipment Company, formerly Martin Tractor in Topeka for over 33 years, retiring in 2017. He had attended the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church, a member of the Elks Club, and Farm Bureau. Gene enjoyed farming, putting up hay, and traveling.
He was married to Phyllis Loroff on Oct. 5, 1974 and they were later divorced. Survivors include a daughter, Seanna Lynn Higley, Roeland Park, KS, a brother, James "Jim" A. Higley, Nortonville, KS, and a sister, Judy Lehew, Topeka, KS. His parents, and brother, Mike Higley preceded him in death.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019