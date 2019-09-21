|
Ralph Leon Larson Ralph Leon Larson, 94, of Lindsborg died peacefully at home, with his son Laird, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, where he had lived for the past seven years. Ralph was born February 14, 1925 in Tucson, AZ. He is the son of the late Elmer and Anna (Blomgren) Larson.
He was a proficient trombone player early in his life, and gave the first solo in the band shell at Swensson Park. He also played in the Messiah Oratorio Orchestra. Ralph attended Bethany College. After his second year, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. Ralph served in the 70th Army Division in France. He was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his service there. Ralph attained the rank of Sergeant Major when he was discharged.
Following his service in the war, Ralph graduated from Kansas University Business School, and then he attended and graduated from Washburn University Law School.
Ralph married Rosalee Lander in Salina, KS. They moved to Topeka, where Ralph started his law practice and insurance firm. Ralph and Rosalee would later divorce.
While in Topeka, Ralph was a member of the Urban Renewal Board and the Topeka Airport Authority. Ralph practiced law there until into his 80's. At one time he was the oldest practicing attorney in the state of Kansas.
Ralph enjoyed going to Nebraska and the west, especially Colorado. Ralph loved to travel often when his children were small. He continued to travel with his oldest son and daughter well into his 80's. Other favorite traveling companions of his were his brothers Vernon, and Philip. He was friendly and outgoing and would always say "I don't know any strangers". He never failed to comment on a beautiful wildflower, cloud or mountain. He will he missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter: Theresa Larson of Kansas City, MO; son: Laird Larson of Lindsborg, KS; former wife: Rosalee Lander; and brother: Philip Larson of Overland Park, KS.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Ingeborg Lee Larson; and sons: Christopher Lance Larson and baby Robin Todd Larson; brothers: Vernon and Donald Larson; and sister: Kathryne Larson.
A graveside memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery, Lindsborg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany College. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019