1/1
Ralph V. Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph V. Evans (96) passed away September 14.

The WWII veteran was a guidance counselor at Jardine Junior High and Chase Middle School in Topeka.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Yvonne; his children, Kathryne Evans Pile (Matt) and Brian Ralph Evans (Bobbie); eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Lying-in-state visitation: this evening from 5:00-7:00 pm, Dove Southwest Chapel (3700 SW Wanamaker). Private graveside service at Leavenworth National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life service at Dove Funeral Home on Friday, 9/18, at 1:00 pm.

Visit www.dovetopeka.for a complete obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved