Ralph V. Evans (96) passed away September 14.
The WWII veteran was a guidance counselor at Jardine Junior High and Chase Middle School in Topeka.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Yvonne; his children, Kathryne Evans Pile (Matt) and Brian Ralph Evans (Bobbie); eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Lying-in-state visitation: this evening from 5:00-7:00 pm, Dove Southwest Chapel (3700 SW Wanamaker). Private graveside service at Leavenworth National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life service at Dove Funeral Home on Friday, 9/18, at 1:00 pm.
Visit www.dovetopeka.for a complete obituary.
