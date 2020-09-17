Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph V. Evans (96) passed away September 14.



The WWII veteran was a guidance counselor at Jardine Junior High and Chase Middle School in Topeka.



Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Yvonne; his children, Kathryne Evans Pile (Matt) and Brian Ralph Evans (Bobbie); eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



Lying-in-state visitation: this evening from 5:00-7:00 pm, Dove Southwest Chapel (3700 SW Wanamaker). Private graveside service at Leavenworth National Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life service at Dove Funeral Home on Friday, 9/18, at 1:00 pm.



Visit www.dovetopeka.for a complete obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store