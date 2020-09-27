1/
Ramon Arthur Esquivel
Ramon Arthur Esquivel, age 71, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Olathe Medical Center. A memorial visitation will be from 9-10:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 201 NE Chandler St., Topeka, KS 66616.

Memorial contributions: I Care Inc., 2914 SE Michigan Ave., Topeka, KS 66605. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.

Please adhere to the current public gathering guidelines with masks and social distancing at the church.

To view an extended obituary and share condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
