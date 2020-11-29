Ramona June (North) Butler, 84, of Topeka, died on November 26,2020.
She was born on August 6, 1936 in Morganville, Kansas the daughter of William R. and Leda L. (Coultice) North. Ramona was a 1954 graduate of the Clifton High School
She retired as a Registered Respiratory Therapist for the Colmery O'Neil VA Medical Center.
Ramona enjoyed gardening and trying new recipes. She was an avid reader who had a thirst for knowledge. She also enjoyed going to the casino and attending activities of her grandchildren.
Ramona married Kenneth Dean Butler on December 24, 1955 in Clifton, Kansas. He predeceased her on December 28, 2013. She is survived by three children, Kathy (Joe) Votaw, Brad Butler and Dave Butler all of Topeka, five grandchildren; Staci Ogle, Brent Ketter, Andy Butler, Brady (Molley) Butler,and Kristi (Shane) Davin, and eight great grandchildren; Jessica, Austin, Ellery, Hailey, Landon, Carson, Corbin and Scotlynn. She was predeceased by a sister Lois Hulsing. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ramona was cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Graveside inurnment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Sherman Cemetery in Morganville, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com
. Ramona June (North) Butler