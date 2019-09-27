|
|
Ramona "Jean" Krouse ONAGA - Ramona "Jean" Krouse, 90, formerly of Onaga, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Midland Care Linnwood Home Plus in Valley Falls.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 30th at the First Congregational Church in Onaga. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019