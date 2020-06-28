Randal Lang

Randal Gene Lang, 60, Burlingame, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.Randal was born March 8, 1960, in Topeka to Paul and Nancy Blanton Lang. He grew up in Burlingame riding bulls in his younger days and was a rodeo fan. He graduated from Burlingame High School in 1978 and attended Kansas State University. On September 20, 1980, Randal and Becky Riffel were united in marriage in Hope, Kansas and enjoyed 39 years together. Randal served in the United States Air Force Kansas Air National Guard during Desert Storm and Desert Shield, retiring in 2005. He was a crew chief at the 190th Air Refueling Wing and worked on KC-135 tankers for 18 years. Randal was a cowboy working with his brother and father on the farm with cows and horses after retirement. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, chasing cows, riding horses and time with friends.Randal was a member of the Federated Church of Burlingame, Burlingame Saddle Club, American Quarter Horse Association, and the Adjutant's General Mounted Color Guard.He is survived by his wife, Becky, of the home; children, Casey Montgomery (Matthew) and Jacob Lang (April), both of Burlingame; grandchildren, MaKenna and Audrey Lang, Hailey and Mya Montgomery, all of Burlingame; siblings, Cindy Lindsay (Pat) of Osage City and David Lang of Burlingame. He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua David Lang, parents, and his brother, Daniel Lang.Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Federated Church of Burlingame, 322 S Topeka Ave, Burlingame KS 66413. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Church, with burial to follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Masks and social distance are required.Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA), sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to