Randall Lee Remington, born August 20, 1969 in Topeka, Kansas, passed away August 7, 2020.
He was the son of Raymond L. Remington and Mary K. Stamm-Parsons.
He lived the majority of his adult life in Southern California.
He is survived by his sister, Rhonda Raye Remington and his father, Raymond L Remington.
His mother proceeded him in death.
No services will be held.
Anyone wishing to make donations in Randy's memory may make them to:
Miniature Schnauzer Rescue of Houston Inc. http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/6u67CjRgzqSj02oW5hW4lOj?domain=msrh.org
, 1827 Ash Meadow, Houston, Texas