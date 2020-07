Randall "Randy" Turrentine passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas. He was born in Topeka to Owen and Mary Turrentine, June 11, 1955. Randy served in the U.S.Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Linda and Debbie. Survivors include his wife, Arlene, his daughter, Annette, and siblings Sandy, David, and Gregg. Memorial plans will be shared with family later. For full obituary, please visit www.midwestcremationsociety.com