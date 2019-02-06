|
Randy Davis 39, of Topeka, KS died at Stormont Vail Hospital, Feb. 1, 2019. Celebration of life memorial services are Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at the Moose Lodge in Topeka. Per his wishes, Randy was cremated. A full obituary may be seen at www.barnettfamilyfh.com. Survivors include his wife Amanda, and three children of the home in Topeka. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, sent in care of the Funeral Home PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019