Randy E. "Rando" Williams

Randy E. "Rando" Williams Obituary
Randy E. "Rando" Williams Randy "Rando" Williams, 84, Topeka, passed away December 30, 2019 at a local hospital.

Surviving family includes his wife, Donnis Williams; daughters, Cherie (Kevin) Brownell of Emmett, Lorie Anderson (Keith Elliott) of Topeka; 3 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Randy and his wife operated Randos Club in Topeka for 26 years until his retirement in 2002.

It was his wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for Randy's family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
