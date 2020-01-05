|
Randy E. "Rando" Williams Randy "Rando" Williams, 84, Topeka, passed away December 30, 2019 at a local hospital.
Surviving family includes his wife, Donnis Williams; daughters, Cherie (Kevin) Brownell of Emmett, Lorie Anderson (Keith Elliott) of Topeka; 3 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Randy and his wife operated Randos Club in Topeka for 26 years until his retirement in 2002.
It was his wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for Randy's family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020