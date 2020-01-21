|
|
Raul Alonzo Raul Alonzo, 87, of Topeka, KS passed away on January 16, 2020.
Raul was born on January 14, 1933 in Topeka, KS, the son of Tomas Alonzo and Maria Jacinta Zendejas. He grew up at 136 Klein St and also South Chicago/Gary, Indiana. He attended East Topeka Junior High and Topeka High School. He was a hospital Corpsman in the US Navy and a Phlebotomist at St Francis Laboratory. He was a jazz percussionist.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tomas Alonzo, his mother, Maria Jancinta Zendejas, brothers Rosendo, Rodolfo and Ruben and sisters Florentina Alejos and Teresa Cuevas.
He is survived by brother Rene Alonzo, sisters Helen Avecedo and Diana Tostado, children Benji (Debra) Alonzo of San Antonio and Nicky (Rick) Davis of Minneapolis, MN, grandchildren Trinity, Diego and Esperanza Alonzo, Lilly and Liana Davis and great grandchild Leo Martinez.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Mater Dei Parish, Holy Name Church, 1114 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Humane Society or Mater Dei Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020