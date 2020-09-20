1/1
Raul Santos Morales
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the family of Raul Santos Morales, of Kaufman, TX, announces his passing on August 29, 2020, at the age of 74. Raul suffered from Covid-19 complications. Raul was born to Raul and Maria Morales on January 15, 1946 in Laredo, TX. As a teenager, his U.S. Air Force family settled in Topeka, KS, where Raul attended and graduated from Washburn Rural High School.

Raul is preceded in death by his parents, Raul and Maria Morales; his sister Ana Wolfe; his nephew Alex Morales, and his niece, Melinda Key. Raul is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dala (Osborn) Morales; his children, Aimee Morales, Joel Morales, Angela Morales and Chelsea Rigenhagen; six grandchildren; siblings Maria Wells, Ginger Lansdell and Rafael Morales; sister-in-law Lynn Gillmore and brother-in-law Randy (Karen) Osborn.

His full obituary may be found at https://www.parker-ashworthfuneralhome.com/obituary/raul-morales

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
