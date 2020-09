It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the family of Raul Santos Morales, of Kaufman, TX, announces his passing on August 29, 2020, at the age of 74. Raul suffered from Covid-19 complications. Raul was born to Raul and Maria Morales on January 15, 1946 in Laredo, TX. As a teenager, his U.S. Air Force family settled in Topeka, KS, where Raul attended and graduated from Washburn Rural High School.Raul is preceded in death by his parents, Raul and Maria Morales; his sister Ana Wolfe; his nephew Alex Morales, and his niece, Melinda Key. Raul is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dala (Osborn) Morales; his children, Aimee Morales, Joel Morales, Angela Morales and Chelsea Rigenhagen; six grandchildren; siblings Maria Wells, Ginger Lansdell and Rafael Morales; sister-in-law Lynn Gillmore and brother-in-law Randy (Karen) Osborn.His full obituary may be found at https://www.parker-ashworthfuneralhome.com/obituary/raul-morales