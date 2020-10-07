1/
Ray Carrick
Ray Carrick, 78, Topeka, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.

He owned and operated Carrick Electric for over 22 years, retiring in 2011.

He was a member of Wanamaker Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Ray married Linda Arvidson on September 27, 1973. His wife of 47 years survives. Other survivors include their children, Bradley (Tina) Carrick, Calhoun, GA, Gregory (Susan) Carrick, Topeka, Randy (Donna) Arvidson, Brighton, MI, Mike (Lisa) Arvidson, Topeka.

Private Graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wanamaker Seventh-day Adventist Church or Midland Care.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
