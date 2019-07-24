|
Ray E. Robins, Jr. Ray E. Robins, Jr. 63, Topeka, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
Ray married Cindy Smith on May 16, 1998 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include sons, Alan (Melisa) Smith, Adam (Amber) Smith, all of Topeka; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Fellowship.
To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019