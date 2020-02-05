Home

Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home
1616 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS 66502
(785) 539-7481
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home
1616 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS 66502
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Peace United Church of Christ
401 Grand Ave
Alma, KS
Ray Herman Dieball


1925 - 2020
Ray Herman Dieball Obituary
Ray Herman Dieball Ray Herman Dieball of Manhattan, died February 3, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

He was born March 2, 1925, on the family farm west of Alma, Kansas, the son of Albert H. and Lillian U. (Noller) Dieball

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 7th, at the Peace United Church of Christ, 401 Grand Ave., Alma, with Reverend Michael Vollbrecht officiating. Interment will follow in the Peace United Church Cemetery in Alma.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 6th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Peace United Church of Christ or the Good Shepherd Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
