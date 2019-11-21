|
Ray Lynn Miller Ray Lynn Miller, 89, of Alma, Kansas, formerly of Topeka, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oakley Place Assisted Living in Topeka. He was a long time resident of the Topeka and Alma communities.
Ray was born on August 11, 1930, in Alma, the son of August and Lorene Senne Miller. He attended local schools and then served in the United States Army in 1952 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict.
Ray worked for Goodyear Tire Company in Topeka for thirty eight years. He retired in 1992. Ray was a member of the United Steelworkers Union, Local 307. He also was a member of American Legion Post 32, Spring Creek Community Club and St. John Lutheran Church. Ray loved to hunt, fish, work cattle and raise catfish in his private ponds. He enjoyed playing cards but his games of choice were Pitch and Pinochle. Ray was an avid vegetable gardener and passionate about keeping the raccoons out of his corn. He also was the coach for his children's softball teams.
Ray married Jo-Ann Moege on March 27, 1955, in Alma. She survives at their home.
Ray is also survived by his children; Jean Merz (John Taube), Topeka, Karen Lewis (Robert), Topeka, Jennifer Gutierrez, Topeka, and Danny Miller (Charmin), Alma; his grandchildren, Matthew Merz (Megan), Olathe, Michael Merz, Denver, Colorado, Alvin Merz (Beth), Olathe, Travis Merz, DeSoto, Jeff Lewis (Barbara), Topeka, Colleen Krallman (Nick), Topeka, Andrew Gutierrez, Topeka, Alexander Gutierrez (Faith), Groton, Connecticut, Karlee Miller (Chris), Belvue, Cassidy Miller, Kingsville, Missouri, Charele Selonke (Jeremy), Ft. Riley, Logun Duncan (Alyssa), Alma; his great-grandchildren, Lucy, Benjamin, Ethan, Colton, Kinsley, Rebecca, Carter, Jameson and Elliot. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Havenstein and son-in-laws, Al Merz and Ralph Gutierrez, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. Reverend Robert Grimm will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Ray will lie-in-state on Friday, at the church, beginning at 4:00 pm, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019