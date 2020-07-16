Ray Vincent of Topeka, KS passed away on Monday, July 13 after suffering a massive stroke in September 2019. He was 87.



He was born March 14, 1933 in Concordia, KS to Harold and Luella (Nelson) Vincent. He spent his childhood in Concordia and Marysville, KS and Omaha, NE. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1951. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and spent a year in Korea. Ray graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor's degree in Geology. Upon his graduation, he went to work for the Prudential Insurance Company in Topeka where he spent his entire career.



In 1954, Ray married Mary Lee Henry in Marysville, KS. They had 2 daughters. They divorced in 1978. He married Jackie Ostermeier in 1987.



In his free time, Ray was a member of the Arab Shrine Temple and Faith Lutheran Church in Topeka, KS for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors immensely and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed monthly poker games with his friends. Ray's favorite place to be was outside on his farm.



Ray is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Robert Vincent.



He is survived by his wife, Jackie Vincent (Topeka, KS); younger brother: Dale Vincent and his wife Merry (Bella Vista, AR); his 2 daughters: Victoria Vincent and husband, Robert Ewart (Kingston, On, Canada); Stacey Gardner and husband, Steve (Lenexa, KS) and 3 grandchildren: Matthew, Rachael & Kate. He is also survived by 2 stepdaughters: Kimberly Britain (Emporia, KS) and 2 grandchildren, Richard and Lindsey; Shelly Mahon and husband, Dave (Topeka, KS) and 3 grandchildren: Carissa Trimble and husband, Walker, Josh & Spencer and many other family and friends.



He will be missed as a father, brother, husband, grandfather and friend.



A graveside memorial service is planned at Pleasant Hills Cemetery in Concordia, KS on Saturday, July 18th at 10:30 AM.



