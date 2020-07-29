Ray Eugene Pryer, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Ray was born September 2, 1936, in Highlandville, Missouri, to Frederic and Bernita Magers Pryer. He graduated from Spokane High School in Spokane, Missouri, where he was a star basketball player. Ray met the love of his life, Clara Marie Campbell, and they were married on November 24, 1955. They moved to Topeka in 1958 for his job at Goodyear. Ray retired in 1999 with over 40 years of service. He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church of Topeka. Ray was a loving Christian family man that loved sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals.
Ray is survived by his wife, Clara; children, Jim Pryer (Kim), Debbie Haid (Billy) and Gene Pryer; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Roger Pryer (Barbara), Wayne Pryer (Kathy) and John Pryer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Kutina and parents.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 SW Gage Boulevard, Topeka KS 66604. Burial to follow in West Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distance must be kept.
Ray's funeral service will be streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page, for those that are unable to attend in person.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.