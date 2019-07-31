|
Raymond Crounse Raymond Crounse, 89, of Topeka KS and formerly of Joppa MD and Shrewsbury PA, passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2019, with his daughter by his side. Ray was born on April 27, 1930 in North Point MD to Theodore E and Myrtle E (Leishear) Crounse. In his early years, Ray was a farmer prior to his career at Thompson Steel Company until his retirement in 1996. He married Mildred (Hutchinson). Following her death, he later married Barbara O'Ferrell. During retirement, Ray spent his years gardening, betting on his favorite race horses, and traveling with his late wife, Barb.
Ray was also preceded in death by siblings, Thurston, Kennard, Christine, twin Wannetta Crounse and Melvin, Lena, and Edwin Watts.
He is survived by children Trina Rich, Stephanie (Max Jr.) Mendoza, and Theresa (Andy) Troedel, and five granddaughters.
Raymond was cremated and will be buried at a later date in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston MD. Memorial contributions may be sent to Thoroughbred Placement Resources 13130 Molly Berry Rd. Upper Marlboro, MD 20772.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of Cotton O'Neil, Encompass, Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care, and McCrite Plaza for their excellent care.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019