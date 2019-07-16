Home

Raymond Drennon

Raymond Drennon Obituary
Raymond Drennon Raymond R. Drennon, 96, Topeka, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.

He was employed as a Stock Clerk with the Santa Fe Railroad for over 33 years, retiring in 1982.

He was a 50 year member of Masonic Lodge #51 A.F. & A.M.

Ray married Nona Mae Beach on May 27, 1949 in Topeka. His wife of 70 years survives. Other survivors include their children, Robert (Joyce) Drennon, Wichita, Alan Drennon, Topeka, Richard Drennon, Effingham, Mary Ann Kenyon, Topeka;

Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.

Dove Southeast Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019
