Raymond E. Rilinger Obituary
Raymond E. Rilinger Raymond E. Rilinger, 94, of Seneca, died on Monday, June 24, 2019

He is survived by his sons, Gerald of Sabetha, Donald of Topeka, Glenn of Roseville, CA, Kenny of Lakin, KS, Ted of Auburn, KS and Bobby of Kansas City, MO; daughters, Nancy Reinecke of Berryton, KS, Linda Osterhaus of Seneca, Judy Hall of Smith Center, KS and Sue Rhoads of Seneca; a brother, Emmett Rilinger of Parker, Colorado; and sisters, Sr. Dorothy Marie Rilinger and Sr. Jean Marian Rilinger, both of Sister of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas and Anna Marie Ruefer of Davenport, Iowa.

Rosaries: 2 & 7 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 A.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca.

Burial: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in St. Benedict.

Memorials: St. Mary's Cemetery and/or Sts. Peter and Paul Church Stained Glass Window Fund.

To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
