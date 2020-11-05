Raymond Howard Miller, 52, of Valley Falls, KS, passed away November 2, 2020 in Topeka.
He was born June 2, 1968 in Topeka, the son of Raymond C. Miller and Janet (Whitaker) Bailey. He graduated from Royal Valley High School in 1986. Raymond and Rae Bryant had three children together Tyler, Ashley and Toni.
He worked at Southwest Publishing in Topeka for over 16 years. He previously had worked in construction, on the family farm and for Stewart's Quarter Horses in Lawrence. Raymond enjoyed playing in pool leagues in Jefferson and Shawnee Counties and traveled with them as well. He was a member of Kansas Crawler, traveling with his Toyota 4-Runner.
He is survived by: his daughters, Toni Miller of Topeka, KS and Ashley Miller of St. Genevieve, MO; his mother, Janet Bailey of Mayetta, KS; his sister, Tiffany Botts of Tavernier, FL; his brother, Michael Leuszler (Germaine) of Lyndon, KS; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and many extended family.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father, his step-father Charles Bailey and his son, Tyler Allen Miller.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. The family will greet friends Friday evening at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Raymond Miller Memorial Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com