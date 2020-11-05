1/1
Raymond H. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Howard Miller, 52, of Valley Falls, KS, passed away November 2, 2020 in Topeka.

He was born June 2, 1968 in Topeka, the son of Raymond C. Miller and Janet (Whitaker) Bailey. He graduated from Royal Valley High School in 1986. Raymond and Rae Bryant had three children together Tyler, Ashley and Toni.

He worked at Southwest Publishing in Topeka for over 16 years. He previously had worked in construction, on the family farm and for Stewart's Quarter Horses in Lawrence. Raymond enjoyed playing in pool leagues in Jefferson and Shawnee Counties and traveled with them as well. He was a member of Kansas Crawler, traveling with his Toyota 4-Runner.

He is survived by: his daughters, Toni Miller of Topeka, KS and Ashley Miller of St. Genevieve, MO; his mother, Janet Bailey of Mayetta, KS; his sister, Tiffany Botts of Tavernier, FL; his brother, Michael Leuszler (Germaine) of Lyndon, KS; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and many extended family.

Raymond was preceded in death by his father, his step-father Charles Bailey and his son, Tyler Allen Miller.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. The family will greet friends Friday evening at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Raymond Miller Memorial Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved