In Memory Of Raymond Hanika
11/23/39 - 5/29/13
We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new-
We thought about you yesterday and days before that too.
We think of you in silence and often speak your name
All we have are memories and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part
God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.
We love and miss You, Your family
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on May 29, 2020.