In Memory Of Raymond Hanika

11/23/39 - 5/29/13



We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new-

We thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

We think of you in silence and often speak your name

All we have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part

God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.

We love and miss You, Your family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store